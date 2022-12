IPL 2023: Here is the full squad of Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai: The mini auction for Indian Premier League 2023 was held in Kochi yesterday. Chennai Super Kings have won 4 IPL titles and 2 Champions Trophy T20 (CLT20) titles under the captainship of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. MS Dhoni has been leading CSK since 2008, the first edition of the tournament. He stepped down from captaincy ahead of the IPL 2022. Ravindra Jadeja was named his successor. But, later Dhoni had to return to captaincy midway into the tournament.

CSK Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction: Kyle Jamieson (Rs 1 crore), Nishant Sindhu (Rs 60 lakh), Shaik Rasheed (Rs 20 lakh), Ben Stokes (Rs 16.25 crore), Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 50 lakh), Ajay Mandal (20 lacs), Bhagath Varma (Rs 20 lacs)

Retained CSK Players: Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway*, Dwaine Pretorius*, Maheesh Theekshana*, Matheesha Pathirana*, Mitchell Santner*, Moeen Ali*, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande

Released CSK Players: Adam Milne*, C.Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan*, Dwayne Bravo*, K.Bhagath Varma, K.M Asif, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa

CSK Full Squad for IPL 2023: Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway*, Dwaine Pretorius*, Maheesh Theekshana*, Matheesha Pathirana*, Mitchell Santner*, Moeen Ali*, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande, Bhagath Varma, Ajay Mandal, Kyle Jamieson*, Nishant Sindhu, Shaik Rasheed, Ben Stokes*, Ajinkya Rahane.