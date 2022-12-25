Bumper business idea! Invest Rs 5000 once and earn upto Rs 80,000/month

Franchise owners will still get paid on a commission basis even if they won’t have a set wage. Given that profits are based on the quality of the service, the more you labour, the more money you will make.

Cost of investment for a post office franchise

If you wish to open a post office outlet, you must pay a security deposit of 5,000 rupees.

Eligibility for Post Office Franchise

– The potential candidate must be at least 18 years old.

– The India Post Department shouldn’t hire any of his or her relatives.

– He or she must have completed the eighth grade in a school with accreditation.

How to Apply

– The official India Post website must be used to submit an application for a post office franchise.

– Visit the official website to get the form. – It should be filled out and submitted.

– You’ll have to sign an MoU after getting selected (Memorandum of Understanding). You may then help the clients after that.

Franchise for post offices

The unemployment rate in India is openly discussed. When millions of individuals are vying for better jobs, starting your own business is significantly riskier. Here is a business concept that might enable you to earn money by collaborating with a government organisation. The Indian Postal Service has the biggest network of post offices and has amenities that are easily accessible worldwide.

Services including opening a small savings account, sending money orders, delivering stationery, and buying stamps are available. The government does, however, seek to expand the post office’s facilities by introducing the Post Office Franchise Plan. You can generate a successful business strategy and some excellent money with the aid of this approach.