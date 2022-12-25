On Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, makers of ‘Main Atal Hoon’ drops first look of Pankaj Tripathi as Vajpayee

The creators of ‘Main Atal Hoon’ debuted the first image of talented Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi as the renowned politician on Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 98th birthday. The actor published a brief but impactful message on social media on Sunday in addition to revealing his appearance.

‘I need to improve on my personality; I know this, in order to realise the personality of ‘Atal’ ji on screen. Based on motivation and morale, I am confident that I will be able to fulfil the requirements of the new position,’ Tripathi stated in the caption.

The Twitter post also featured a set of photos from the film, noting the various aspects of his illustrious personality as the ‘prime minister, poet, statesman and gentleman.’

Tripathi also shared a video montage on Instagram and wrote in Hindi, ‘I have got this opportunity to portray this rare personality on screen. I am emotional and grateful.’

Dressed in dhoti-kurta and a jacket, the actor is seen channelling the politician for the film in the montage.