Pharma firm’s delivery drone crashes on Delhi metro; sets off security alert

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro shut down Jasola Vihar station briefly after a drone fell on the tracks at 3 pm today. The police quickly recovered the drone and started investigation, officials said. The drone belongs to a pharma firm, officials said.

On inspection, the police said they found some medicines in the drone. The company has been using the drone to send medicines, the police said, without giving further details. ‘Magenta Line Update Services are not available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden due to security reason. Normal services on all other lines’, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, or DMRC, tweeted earlier.

The metro route is now open. Experts say drones are a threat in high-security areas and using them without permission from the authorities is illegal.