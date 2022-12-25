Russia considering early return of space station crew following Soyuz capsule leak

InAfter their Soyuz capsule sprung a coolant leak while docked to the orbiting outpost, Russia’s space agency said it is considering a ‘rescue’ plan to send an empty spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) to bring home three crew members ahead of schedule.

At a news conference on Thursday, Roscosmos and NASA officials said they are still investigating how the coolant line of the capsule’s external radiator sustained a tiny puncture last week, just as two cosmonauts were preparing for a routine spacewalk.

There has been no final decision on how to fly the capsule’s three crew members back to Earth, whether by launching another Soyuz to retrieve them or by the less likely option of sending them home in the leaky capsule without most of its coolant.