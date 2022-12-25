Saudi Arabia plans to carry out ‘MASS EXECUTIONS’ on Christmas; Report

On Christmas, there will be mass executions in Saudi Arabia. British MPs warned that the Kingdom will use Christmas as a ‘cover for perpetrating crimes’ in a letter to Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, according to The Telegraph. The letter to James Cleverly stated, ‘We are extremely afraid that Saudi Arabia may carry out a mass execution over the Christmas season when the world’s attention is elsewhere and Saudi officials feel they would face less diplomatic backlash’.

‘The Kingdom has a history of carrying out executions over the festive and New Year period, as it did in 2016 and 2020 when it is harder for the international community to quickly respond. We urge you to make representations ahead of the holidays to communicate that this would be utterly unacceptable before it’s too late,’ the letter continued.

In addition, it was mentioned in the letter that 12 foreigners were among the at least 20 persons who had been put to death in the Kingdom over the previous two weeks. The letter continued, ‘It is not by chance that Saudi Arabia carried out its recent spate of killings when the world was watching the World Cup’. Hilary Benn, David Davis, Andy Slaughter, Sir Peter Bottomley, and Alistair Carmichael are just a few of the MPs that signed the aforementioned letter.

Notably, owing to their reliance on the oil-rich nation and the spike in energy costs brought on by the conflict in the Ukraine and Russia, Britain and other Western nations have come under pressure for doing nothing to stop the death penalty in Saudi Arabia. A UN official stated in November that Saudi Arabia was accused of using the FIFA World Cup as a diversion last month after allegations of the execution of 17 persons over a 12-day period appeared. According to sources, the Kingdom killed 50 individuals in late December of that year, including children.