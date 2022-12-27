Amid rise in COVID, Delhi government approves spending Rs 104 crore on purchasing general medicines

The Delhi Government has advised all of its hospitals of the rise in Covid cases around the world and given them instructions to step up their preparations for any future cases that may be reported.

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, met with directors and medical directors of government hospitals on Monday to review the situation in light of this. In accordance with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, he gave the hospital administrators the task of evaluating all the Covid-related requirements at their facilities and sharing the updated list with the health department.

A budget of Rs 104 crores has also been approved by the Delhi government for general medicine purchases at government hospitals as well as emergency preparedness.

‘The government has approved the amount of Rs 104 crore to ensure that there is no shortage of any medicines in the government hospitals and they are well-prepared for any emergency situation in advance,’ said Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

During the meeting, Manish Sisodia noted the Covid arrangements at a hospital and stated, , ‘Surge in Covid cases globally is a matter of concern for everyone. Hospitals need to prepare themselves well in advance. They have been directed to share the details of the bed capacities, ventilators, facilities in the ICU, number of doctors and nurses, oxygen plants, field staff, and permitted medicines with the health department by this evening.’

‘Past experiences with Covid waves have been a source of insights and learning for the Delhi government and will help the government prepare better for the future. Hospitals must remain vigilant about all the preparation and potential cases. Along with this, the Delhi government will ensure that all required public health measures are put in place to meet any difficulties.’ said the deputy chief minister.

‘As per the directions of the Government of India, a mock drill will be organised in all the hospitals on Tuesday, December 27, to ensure operational readiness of these health facilities for the management of COVID. In case of any gaps, the matter will be undertaken immediately by the concerned health department officials,’ Manish Sisodia said.