Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee declined against the US dollar in the forex market. The rising crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows put pressure on the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened weak at 82.71 against the US dollar. During trading, it then slipped to 82.74, registering a fall of 9 paise over its previous close. The Indian currency settled 21 paise lower at 82.86 per dollar. On Monday, the Indian rupee appreciated 17 paise to close at 82.65 against the US dollar.

Also Read: HS Prannoy reclaims career-best rankings

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.19% to 104.11.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they sold shares worth Rs 497.65 crore.