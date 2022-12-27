South Korea lifts ban on adult-sized sex doll imports; Revises guidelines

The debate over how much the government should meddle in people’s private lives is now ended with South Korea’s official approval of full-body sex doll imports. Even though there are no rules or regulations that prevent the import of sex dolls, the Korea Customs Service has still seized hundreds, if not thousands of them, claiming a legislation that forbids the entry of items that ‘damage the country’s beautiful traditions and public moral’.

The vast majority of judges who heard the importers’ arguments agreed with them, ordering customs to release the sex dolls since they are used in people’s private spaces and do not harm human dignity. Life-size adult sex doll import regulations have been updated, the customs agency announced in a statement on Monday. Enforcement has begun. It asserted that it had reviewed previous court judgements as well as suggestions from relevant governmental organisations, such as the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.

The customs agency announced that it will keep prohibiting the entrance of dolls that resemble children or those that represent specific people. It said that other countries, such as the US, Australia, and the UK, prohibit child-like sex devices as well. Although the decision highlights South Korea’s cautious but consistent attempts to prevent state intervention in private issues, numerous conservative and women’s rights organisations are anticipated to once again voice their opposition to the use of sex dolls. They exacerbate the sexual objectification of women, in their view, and erode public morality.

South Korean sex doll importer Carenshare Co. released a statement in which it claimed that the customs department’s decision to lift the import ban was ‘deplorable’ due to the alleged waste of public funds on legal actions against importers. The corporation stated that it had suffered considerable losses. Further regulations that harm South Korea’s economy, it was suggested, must be altered.

According to Lee Sang-jin, the head of one of the company’s online shopping malls, ‘we believed that the state had curtailed our people’s rights to pursue pleasure and utilise (sex dolls) in their private life’. There are many different sorts of users of (sex dolls), such as individuals who are sexually alienated or who require them for creative endeavours.