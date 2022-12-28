Kosovo closes its main border crossing following Serbian roadblock

in support of their ethnic relatives in Kosovo who are refusing to recognise the country’s independence, protesters blocked it on the Serbian side on Wednesday.

Since last month, when representatives of ethnic Serbs in the northern part of Kosovo left state institutions like the police and judiciary over the Kosovo government’s decision to replace Serbian issued licence plates, tensions between Belgrade and Pristina have been high.

According to Kosovo’s Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla, Serbia is trying to destabilise Kosovo with the help of Russia. Serbia claims it only wants to safeguard its minority there and denies attempting to undermine its neighbour.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin also refuted the Kosovan allegations while declaring its support for Belgrade. According to Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, ‘Serbia is a sovereign country and it is completely incorrect to look for Russia’s destructive influence here.’