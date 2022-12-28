Migrants cross into Mexico ahead of American court ruling

Hundreds of migrants in northern Mexico were already taking matters into their own hands to cross the border illegally into the United States before the U.S. Supreme Court decided to maintain the policy on Tuesday.

Title 42, a divisive pandemic-era law, was set to expire on December 21. However, last-minute legal stays left border policy in limbo and led an increasing number of migrants to decide they had little to lose by crossing anyhow.

Groups of migrants from Venezuela and other nations targeted by Title 42 decided to flee rather than wait out the uncertainty of the legal tug-of-war taking place in U.S. courts after spending days in chilly border cities.

Jhonatan, a Venezuelan immigrant who scrambled into El Paso, Texas on Monday night with his wife and five children, ranging in age from 3 to 16, said, ‘We ran, and we hid, until we managed to make it.’

Jhonatan stated over the phone, using only his first name, that he had already spent several months in Mexico and had no desire to enter the country illegally.

But he couldn’t bear the idea of failing after leading his family across Central America, into Mexico, and through the dangerous jungles of Darien in Panama.