Students and professors at Karnatak University have been asked to leave their hostels for an event honouring Modi

At Karnatak University, Dharwad (KUD), students and professors are in uproar after being ordered to evacuate hostels for nine days to make room for visitors arriving for the National Youth Festival, which will be held in January.

PM Narendra Modi will open the five-day celebration on January 12 on the college grounds. There will be thousands of students participating from all around India.

People who disagreed with the university’s choice noted that, in addition to making hotel reservations and erecting tents for the participants, school dormitories may have been utilised. ‘It’s odd that the government can’t offer accommodations for the participants’ stay considering that they are expecting to spend Rs 20 crore on the event. When our coursework is taking longer than expected to complete, asking us to leave is unfair,’ a student stated.

However, according to KUD officials, cooperation is necessary for the event to be successful.

‘Students are not being ejected by force. We have made plans to store their bags while they attend the event. They have been granted holidays,’ says KUD Vice Chancellor B. Gudasi.

Although the course is running beyond schedule, no guest lecturers have been invited, informed a faculty member. Declaring holidays will cause the curriculum to be unfinished. We also prefer to stay and watch the event to returning home.