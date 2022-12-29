3 were captured in Dunda, Uttarakhand, carrying 144 pieces of Kajal wood worth Rs 14 lakh.

In Dunda, Uttarakhand, three men were detained carrying Kajal wood valued at Rs 14 lakh during a routine check at a police barricade. The three was detained on suspicion of bringing 144 pieces of Kajal wood to Saharanpur.

The apprehended suspects have been identified as Vinod Kumar from Saharanpur, Janak Bahadur and Khemraj Rokaya from Dehradun.

Police Superintendent Arpan Yaduvanshi said the suspect was taken into custody during a routine check at a police barricade in Dunda.

More information is awaited. The probe is still ongoing.

The upper Himalayan region’s protected forests are home to the Kajal woods, which are recognised for their therapeutic properties and are accessible to the uninitiated. For Buddhist monks’ bowls, it is also employed.