Canada and others seek formal arbitration from Iran over a downed jet

On Wednesday, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Ukraine urged Tehran to resolve a dispute over accountability and reparations for the downing of an airliner by Iranian forces nearly three years ago through arbitration under the rules of the 1971 Montreal Convention.

All four countries, as well as Iran, have signed the convention, an international treaty that requires states to prevent and punish civil aviation offences. If the two countries cannot reach an agreement within six months, Iran may be brought before the International Court of Justice.

The majority of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down a Ukrainian plane near Tehran in January 2020 were citizens of those four countries, which formed a coordination group to hold Iran accountable.

‘We… took concrete action today to ensure that our efforts to hold Iran accountable for the unlawful downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 can advance to the dispute settlement phase,’ the countries said in a joint statement.