Due to climate change, the Mediterranean Sea’s sea levels are dangerously rising.

In 2022, practically every country on the planet experienced terrible wildfires, biblical floods, and intolerable heat waves, proving that climate change is not a myth. According to a recent assessment, the repercussions of the climate catastrophe are already being felt along the Mediterranean sea’s coasts and are also contributing to a dangerous rise in sea levels.

Understanding the reasons for this spatial non-uniformity is essential to the success of coastal adaptation measures, according to research, as sea level rise on Italy’s Amalfi coast has increased twice as quickly as it has on Spain’s Costa del Sol. The results show that the Adriatic, Aegean, and Levantine seas’ water levels have risen by 8 millimetres in last 20 years.

With 86% of the region’s World Heritage monuments already under risk from coastal floods and erosion, the Mediterranean is one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable regions.

According to research published in the journal Advancing Earth and Space Sciences, changes in the circulation of the basin have caused the Adriatic, Aegean, and Levantine Seas to experience faster sea level rise than the rest of the Mediterranean Sea since 2000.