France and Poland strike deal for sale of two observation satellites

France and Poland have agreed to sell two French observation satellites to Poland, according to French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Twitter.

‘This significant contract demonstrates Poland’s confidence in our technology and industry,’ Lecornu said after meeting with his Polish counterpart in Warsaw.

According to the Polish Armament Agency, the net value of the deal is around 575 million euros ($611.69 million), and the Polish satellites produced by Airbus Defence & Space (AIR.PA) will be launched into space by 2027.