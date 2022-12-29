Southwest flight turmoil was a ‘system failure,’ says United States.

Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Transportation Secretary, increased pressure on Southwest Airlines on Wednesday by claiming that thousands more cancelled flights were evidence of a system failure at the budget airline.

In an interview with ABC News that was published online, Buttigieg stated, ‘We are past the point where they could say this is a weather-driven issue.’ ‘Don’t get me wrong, that powerful storm was the beginning of it all. Winter weather had a significant impact on the nation and all airlines.’

According to NBC News, at least 60 people have recently perished due to weather-related incidents across the country.

Buttigieg claimed that the rest of the aviation industry and other airlines appeared to have recovered from the weather-related delays.

This ‘indicates a system failure (at Southwest),’ he explained, adding that he had spoken to the company’s executives. ‘They need to make sure that these stranded passengers get to where they need to go and that they are provided adequate compensation, not just for the flights themselves… but also things like hotels, like ground transportation, like meals because this is the airlines’ responsibility.’