United States approves potential $180 million sale of anti-tank systems to Taiwan

According to the Pentagon on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department has given the go-ahead for the potential sale of Volcano anti-tank mine-laying systems to Taiwan for about $180 million.

The potential sale’s prime contractors are Northrop Grumman and Oshkosh Corporation.

According to American law, the executive branch must inform Congress of any potential arms sales that would exceed a certain threshold. However, the State Department and the Pentagon typically aren’t informed unless lawmakers have given them informal permission to proceed.