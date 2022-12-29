US to require COVID-19 tests for travellers from China

In response to Beijing’s decision to lift strict zero-COVID policies, the United States will require COVID-19 tests for visitors from China, according to U.S. health officials, who joined India, Italy, Japan, and Taiwan in announcing new measures on Wednesday.

According to the officials, starting on January 5 all passengers age 2 and older will need to have a negative test result no later than two days before leaving China, Hong Kong, or Macao.

According to federal officials, passengers who test positive more than 10 days before a flight can substitute documentation of recovery for the negative test result.

The lack of knowledge about SARS-CoV-2 virus variants and worries that an increase in COVID cases in China might lead to the emergence of new virus variants were cited as the reasons for the policy change.

Additionally, the United States is enlarging its airport-based voluntary genomic sequencing programme by including Seattle and Los Angeles. Now there are seven airports collecting data as a result of positive tests.