In a speech to parliament on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy referred to his nation as a ‘global leader,’ urging lawmakers to remain unified in the face of Russia’s invasion and praising Ukrainians for helping the West ‘find itself again.’

In an annual speech delivered behind closed doors due to the conflict in Russia, Zelenskiy claimed that the military resistance of Ukraine against the Kremlin had rekindled global values.

‘We succeeded in doing what almost no one in the world believed possible because of our unity. Almost no one, aside from us, he informed the top military brass, his cabinet, other senior officials, and lawmakers.

In the 45-minute speech, he declared that ‘our national colours are today an international symbol of courage and indomitability of the entire world.’

In a casual black sweatshirt and holding forth from the Verhovna Rada podium, the 44-year-old man occasionally received applause from the assembled lawmakers.