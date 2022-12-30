Over 1,500 bank accounts belonging to gaming app ‘E-nuggets’ over Rs 42 crore frozen by ED

In accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act’s (PMLA) provisions, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has searched up to 1,548 bank accounts connected to the mobile gaming app “E-nuggets” and frozen an amount totaling Rs 42.21 crore because the accounts were allegedly used to commit cybercrimes and purchase cryptocurrencies.

The ED has thus far frozen a total of Rs 110.76 crore in various bank accounts linked to the gaming application, including the corpus of Rs 42.21 crore.

Aamir Khan and several other people were the targets of a complaint made by Federal Bank officials, which led the Park Street police station in Kolkata to file a FIR. A special PMLA court in Kolkata was hearing the case.

Aamir Khan launched a mobile gaming app called ‘E-Nuggets’ that was intended to defraud the public, it was discovered during the investigation. After receiving a sizeable donation from the general public, withdrawal from the application was abruptly stopped under various pretexts.

Following that, all data, including profile data, was deleted from the above- mentioned app servers. Additionally, it was found that multiple accounts were used to launder money, with the money then being spent on cryptocurrency purchases.

Currently in judicial custody is Aamir Khan. Romen Agarwal, who was actively involved in intra- and inter-national transactions, was previously detained by the Enforcement Directorate.