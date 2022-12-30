Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended lower today. Today, December 30 was the last trading day of 2022. BSE Sensex index fell 293.14 points or 0.48 per cent% to end 2022 at 60,840.74. BSE Sensex gained 4.4% in this year. NSE Nifty index declined 85.70 points or 0.47% to end at 18,105.30. NSE Nifty climbed 4.3% this year.

About 2139 shares have advanced, 1238 shares declined and 140 shares remained unchanged in the market. The BSE midcap index added 0.37% and smallcap index rose 0.76%.

Also Read: CBSE announces Class 10, 12 exam dates

Top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, Titan Company, ONGC, Coal India and Bajaj Auto. Top losers in the market were SBI Life Insurance, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank and Grasim Industries.