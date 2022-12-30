UK man who was given a year to live after being diagnosed with an invasive form of cancer becomes disease-free

A Greater Manchester resident who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and given a year to live is now cancer-free. The 51-year-old patient was given a customised treatment regimen in the UK, and this development took place after that.

Welder by trade, Robert Glynn, 51, received his intrahepatic bile duct cancer diagnosis in June 2020, just before he turned 49.

Small tubes called bile ducts link the liver, gall bladder, and small intestine. They let bile out into the human digestive system, which aids in the breakdown of fat.

After feeling excruciating shoulder discomfort, Glynn was diagnosed with cancer, which had spread to his liver and adrenal gland. Glynn’s Cancer classed as stage 4, left him with the least prospect to survive for more than a year.

‘I asked my consultant to be honest and tell me how long I’d got if I carried on as I was, and she said 12 months,’ he was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

According to Liver Cancer UK, only one in 50 people live for at least five years after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer.