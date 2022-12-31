Kerala student asks police for assistance to force his father to pay back the ?300 he borrowed from him.

Most kids would be terrified to go to a police station. So, it came as a surprise to the staff at Nedumkandam police station in Kerala’s Idukki district when a Class 9 boy came to them on Friday with a complaint—and it was against his own father, no less.

The child claimed that his grandma had given him Rs 300 to use as pocket money. His father borrowed this sum, but he never got it back. The student repeatedly begged his father to return the money, but he received no reaction.

The student’s father’s phone was off when the police attempted to call him. Officers requested the boy to leave and assured him that they will resolve his issue as soon as possible.

The student arrived at the Nedumkandam police station and spoke with the officer in the front office after several friends suggested that the police should assist the young person. The youngster also explained to the police why he required the money right away. He said, ‘I want to see the movie starring actor Vijay.’

The youngster was spoken to by Station House Officer B S Binu, who was quickly informed of the complaint. However, the child assured him, ‘My father is a good man. Do not make him appear at the police station. I only need your assistance to find a way to recover my money.’