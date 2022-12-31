Masthan was killed over a business transaction

Former DMK MP S Masthan, who is thought to have passed away after complaining of chest trouble, was allegedly assassinated because of business dealings, informed authorities. Masthan, the deputy chairman of the Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission, is claimed to have gone into cardiac arrest while travelling with Imran Basha, his brother’s son-in-law, toward Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu.

‘Masthan complained of a chest pain, so Imran accompanied him to the hospital nearby, but as they were returning, Masthan passed away,’ says Imran’s account to the police. The truth was revealed after Masthan’s son complained, requesting that a post-mortem be performed and that an investigation be launched into his father’s death. His son complained to the Guduvanchery police because he suspected foul play.

According to the post-mortem report, Masthan died from suffocation, and Imran was accused by the police because of his unusual behaviour.

‘Investigations showed that Masthan’s death was manufactured and not natural. In the automobile, he was attacked and strangled to death,’ a top police official informed PTI.

Imran Basha admitted to killing Masthan with his friends during a police interrogation. Masthan gave Imran loans on a monthly basis; the total was close to Rs 15 lakh.

Imran and his friends assassinated Masthan under the guise of obtaining funding from a financier when Masthan started demanding his money back. Sultan, Nasheer, Ahmed, and Logeshwaran have been named as Imran’s associates, and they have all been detained.