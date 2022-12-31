Mexican authorities find human skulls in package bound for the United States.

At a Mexican airport, four human skulls were found inside a package that was supposed to be sent by courier to the US, local authorities reported on Friday.

According to a statement from the National Guard, the skulls were discovered inside a cardboard box that was wrapped in aluminium foil at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico.

One of the most violent regions of the nation, the western coastal state of Michoacan, had sent the package, which was marked for an address in Manning, South Carolina.