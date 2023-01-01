Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor share adorable snaps from their first New Year bash post-wedding| See post

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, on Sunday early morning, shared some snaps from her first new year celebrations after her marriage. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a string of pictures from the bash.

In the pictures, Alia could be seen flaunting her cute dimples and donning a grey and pink night suit. She also shared a happy candid group picture, in which Ranbir could be seen laughing and hugging Alia. ‘Happy new new .. with my loveliest ones’, she captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

The ‘Brahmastra’ couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir’s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony and they announced their pregnancy in June 2022. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl around on November 6, 2022. Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy. Alia and Ranbir are one of the most loved Bollywood celebrity couples.