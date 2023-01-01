DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Jan 1, 2023, 06:09 pm IST

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 40,480 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 200 per 8 gram . On Friday, yellow metal gained by  Rs 240 per 8 grams.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures yesterday finished at 54,972 per 10 gram. The precious metal finished with gains of 0.75%.  The bullion ended the year ending in positive for 9-week in a row. In the international markets, spot gold is trading at $1,822 per ounce.

