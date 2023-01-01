Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 40,480 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 200 per 8 gram . On Friday, yellow metal gained by Rs 240 per 8 grams.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures yesterday finished at 54,972 per 10 gram. The precious metal finished with gains of 0.75%. The bullion ended the year ending in positive for 9-week in a row. In the international markets, spot gold is trading at $1,822 per ounce.