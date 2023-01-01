Dubai scrap personal liquor licence fee, removes 30% tax on alcohol

Dubai: Maritime and Mercantile International (MMI) & Emirates Leisure Retail in Dubai removed the 30% municipality tax on all alcoholic beverages as well as the personal liquor licence fee.

From January 1, 2023 personal liquor licences will be free-to-obtain for those eligible to legally purchase alcoholic beverages in Dubai. People wishing to buy an alcohol licence in Dubai will require a valid Emirates ID, or passport for tourists. A person must be at least 21 to drink legally in the UAE, and alcohol can only be consumed privately or in licensed public places.