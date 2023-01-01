Fire breaks out at nursing home in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area, 2 died

In the early hours of Sunday, a fire broke out in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area, killing at least two people. The incident was reported from a nursing home at almost 5:15 am today, according to the details.

Police and fire department officials confirmed that six people were saved from the area.

Four fire fighters rushed to the scene as soon as they heard about the fire and kept working to put out the flames.

The situation was under control after the fire was put out. The cause of the fire was still unknown.

The Delhi Police saved up to 14 people who were trapped on the first and second floors of a burning building earlier on December 29, 2022.

The incident was reported from the Sangam Vihar area of Delhi.

According to police, the 14 people (four women, five men, and five children) belonged to the same family.