DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

France urges EU partners to test Chinese visitors for COVID.

Jan 1, 2023, 07:44 pm IST

France urged European Union members on Sunday to test Chinese travellers for COVID after Paris decided to do so in the midst of a nationwide outbreak.

 

Only Italy and Spain require tests in the 27-nation, mostly border-free EU, and health officials from across the bloc failed to reach an agreement last week.

 

More discussions will take place this week.

 

From Sunday, travellers from China must provide a negative COVID-19 test result less than 48 hours before departure, and those arriving will be randomly tested.

shortlink
Jan 1, 2023, 07:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button