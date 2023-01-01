France urges EU partners to test Chinese visitors for COVID.

France urged European Union members on Sunday to test Chinese travellers for COVID after Paris decided to do so in the midst of a nationwide outbreak.

Only Italy and Spain require tests in the 27-nation, mostly border-free EU, and health officials from across the bloc failed to reach an agreement last week.

More discussions will take place this week.

From Sunday, travellers from China must provide a negative COVID-19 test result less than 48 hours before departure, and those arriving will be randomly tested.