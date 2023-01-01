GST collection crosses Rs 1.49 crore in December

Mumbai: The revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) in December is 15% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. The GST collection in December is at Rs 1,49,507 crore. GST collection is crossing Rs 1.40 lakh crore for the 10th month in a row. In November 2022, the collection from Goods and Services Tax (GST) was about Rs 1.46 lakh crore.

‘The gross GST revenue collected during December 2022 is Rs1,49,507 crore, of which CGST is Rs 26,711 crore, SGST is Rs 33,357 crore, IGST is Rs 78,434 crore (including Rs 40,263 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,005 crore (including Rs 850 crore collected on import of goods),’ said the Union Finance Ministry in a statement.

During the month, revenues from import of goods was 8% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 18% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.