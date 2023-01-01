Health experts share some ways you can lower the risk of brain stroke in winter

Ways you can lower the risk of brain stroke in winter, by Dr Kunal Bahrani, Director, Neurology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad,
- Regular use of your prescribed medications, which may include blood pressure medication, cholesterol-lowering statins, and medications to prevent blood clots like aspirin and other blood thinners, can help avoid strokes.
- Some drugs that keep your blood sugar levels as near to normal as possible can also help prevent strokes.
- Strokes can be prevented in large part by adopting a healthier lifestyle that includes regular exercise, quitting smoking, and eating a diet high in fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy products.
- On your doctor’s advice, you should limit your salt intake to 5 grammes (g) or one teaspoon (t) each day.
- Movement or activity, even for durations as short as 5 to 10 minutes after every hour of inactivity, has health benefits.
- Weight loss, if you are overweight and limiting the amount of alcohol consumption to safe limits is useful.
- Quitting tobacco in all forms – whether oral tobacco, cigarette, or bidi – is advised.
