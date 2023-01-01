Human composting is approved; Understanding the transformation of human body into soil

In order to achieve a natural organic reduction after death—basically, an environmentally friendly alternative to burial and cremation—New York has enacted the human composting legislation. This law aims to convert human remains into soil that is capable of supporting life. It is sometimes referred to as terramation. With Kathy Hochul’s legislative initiative, New York becomes the sixth state since 2019 to enact the law.

The bill will provide New Yorkers a burial choice that is safe for the environment. On Saturday, Hochu signed the bill. In 2019, Washington became the first state in the US to authorise human composting. In 2021, it becomes legal in Colorado and Oregon. In 2022, Vermont and California gave their approval.

The process of human composting ;

Placing a deceased person in a reusable container filled with biodegradable materials is the first step in turning a human body into soil. The transformation into nutrient-dense soil is aided by those substances, which function as a catalyst. You have the option of returning the dirt to the ground somewhere or to close family members. But it’s not advised to just toss human remains in the compost. The remains need to be delivered to a cemetery organisation for certification before the procedure may continue.

In this phase, the remains are examined and made ready for the organic reduction plant. It must not contain ‘a battery, battery pack, power cell, radioactive implant, or radioactive device’ and must be well confined and ventilated. People who support human composting have argued that it is both affordable and environmentally friendly.