In Punjab’s Zira, three fact-finding teams collecting samples

On Saturday, samples were taken for their survey by three fact-finding teams looking into allegations of pollution against Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol manufacturing facility in the Mansurwal village of Ferozepur, despite a boycott call from the Sanjha Morcha.

The soil conservation team collected 15 samples on Saturday from various locations near the liquor factory, whereas the experts in animal husbandry collected 28 samples, according to Ferozepur Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sagar Setia, who is also the nodal officer for the investigation committees set up by the Punjab government.

‘Representatives from three labs finalised in consent with Sanjha Morcha, Zira, are also likely to start sampling in the area on Monday, while the experts from the health department, in collaboration with local teams, have already got the survey of the area done for the suspected cancer cases in 44 nearby villages. The health team will submit its report by January 10,’ Setia added.

‘We again invited Sanjha Morcha, Zira, today to accompany the probe committees during sampling, but they refused,’ he further said.

To justify the boycott, Sanjha Morcha, Zira member Roman Brar, however, stated that ‘we have found their intentions to be biassed, so the sampling done by the probe committees or investigation by the Punjab government do not carry any weightage for us.’

‘They are working just to safeguard the interests of factory owner and have not so far and will not in future take any stern action against the factory owner,’ he added.

‘We have collected strong and evident proofs showing the spread of pollution by the liquor factory and will present the same in a press conference on Sunday,’ the farm leader claimed.

The protesters added that they would continue to protest until the factory was permanently shut down.

Simranjit Singh Mann, a member of parliament from Sangrur, joined the protest that has been going on in front of the liquor factory for the past 159 days on Saturday.