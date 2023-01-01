DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Indian Railways cancels 217 trains today: Full list

Jan 1, 2023, 03:11 pm IST

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Sunday fully cancelled 167 trains  and partially cancelled 50 trains. These trains were cancelled due to maintenance and engineering works.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02517 , 03085 , 03086 , 04148 , 04149 , 04194 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04568 , 04577 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05039 , 05155 , 05334 , 05460 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 12179 , 12180 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12369 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12524 , 12571 , 12583 , 12584 , 12987 , 13019 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14229 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 15025 , 15053 , 15054 , 15079 , 15080 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15125 , 15126 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15904 , 19614 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 22197 , 22441 , 22442 , 22986 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52538

Steps to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

