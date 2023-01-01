‘India’s biggest ever’ job scam exposed; Mastermind arrested!

Bhubaneswar: The ‘largest ever’ job scam in the nation was exposed by the Odisha Police, who also detained the main suspect from Uttar Pradesh. According to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Police, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, is the hub of a significant employment fraud scheme. In at least five states—Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Odisha—the con artists targeted young people without jobs.

In connection with the case, Zafar Ahmed, a 25-year-old resident of Civil Lines, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, was detained by EOW, according to the Odisha Police. Zafar is one of the scam’s leaders and a licenced engineer (B.Tech). He was brought in front of an Aligarh court. The judge issued a transit remand for five days. He will be produced before the court at Bhubaneswar.

‘We are grateful to Aligarh Police in Uttar Pradesh for helping us to apprehend the suspect. The inquiry is still ongoing to discover the additional parties involved and the enormous sum the fraudsters have accumulated’, EOW JN Pankaj, the deputy inspector general, stated.

According to police, preliminary calculations indicate that at least 50,000 job hopefuls nationwide were defrauded. The sum that was defrauded, according to the Odisha Police, is in the millions. With the assistance of some knowledgeable website developers, a crew of extremely tech-savvy experts from Uttar Pradesh operated the fraud. About 50 contact centre staff supported this core group. These workers, who came from the Uttar Pradesh regions of Jamalpur and Aligarh, received a monthly salary of Rs. 15,000.

According to EOW, Odisha Police, this fraud involved more than 1,000 phoney SIM cards, 530 handsets, and mobile phones. The con artists, according to the authorities, were exceptionally cunning and predicted every action by law enforcement. By utilising phoney SIM cards, they exclusively made audio calls on WhatsApp. They took care to solely preserve their cellphone number associated with the Scheme name in order to prevent caller identification. So that the name of the scheme would be revealed if someone checks their name on ‘True Caller’.

The con artists, according to the police, upheld a rigorous code of conduct prohibiting the use of personal phones for fraud. This scheme employed about 100 mule bank accounts. They used the Jan Seva Kendra QR code and the mule account to withdraw money solely from ‘Jan Seva Kendra’. By doing these actions, they made sure there were no tracks left on either bank accounts or phones.

The con artists would create a website that looked like a government website and publish employment advertisements for departments like health or skills, with some of them employing ‘Pradhan-Mantri schemes’ to entice and dupe job searchers, according to authorities. The scammers advertised in local publications as well, but they made care to use fictitious names, callers-ID services like WhatsApp, and only utilise mule bank accounts to exchange money.

Depending on how much candidates trust them, they would charge for registration, interview preparation, and other types of activities ranging from Rs 3000 to Rs 50,000. Typically, they would choose from among all of the applicants who registered or submitted applications. According to Odisha police, in order to gain candidates’ trust, they demanded that they only accept applications through their official website.