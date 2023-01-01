iQoo launches Neo 7 Racing Edition: Details

Mumbai: China based smartphone brand, iQoo launched Neo 7 Racing Edition in the Chinese markets. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition is priced at at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000), the 12GB + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000), while the 16GB + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,000). The top-end model with 16GB + 512GB storage costs CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,800). The smartphone is offered in Impression Blue, Geometric Black, and Pop Orange (translated) colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0 and is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and Adreno 730 GPU. The device features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 93.11 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display offers HDR support and has 1500 nits of peak brightness. The handset packs a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

Also Read; Authorities suspend all flights to and from this city

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, OTG, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, infrared remote control, and pressure sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W flash charging.