Macron has declared 2023 will be the year of pension reform in France.

President Emmanuel Macron told the French in a New Year’s Eve speech on Saturday that the coming year will be one of long-delayed pension reform.

When Macron took office in 2017, one of his main campaign promises was to reform France’s costly and complicated pension system.

However, his initial proposals sparked weeks of protests and transportation strikes just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Macron put the initiative on hold when he declared a state of emergency in France in early 2020.

‘We need to work longer hours,’ he said in a televised speech, adding that the reform would take effect by the end of the summer.

Macron, who won a second presidential term in April but lost his outright majority in parliament in June, making reforms more difficult to implement, urged French unity.

Macron has long stated his desire to raise the retirement age, but this has already met with fierce opposition from unions and, according to polls, is deeply unpopular with the general public.