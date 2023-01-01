Mahindra launches 5 variants of Scorpio-N: Price and features

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in India, Mahindra launched 5 new variants of Mahindra Scorpio-N. The Sports Utility Vehicle was launched earlier this year and , has received thunderous response in the markets.

The new variants launched are Z2 Petrol (E), Z2 Diesel (E), Z4 Petrol (E), Z4 Diesel (E) and Z4 Diesel (E) AWD. The company has priced these variants from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 16.94 lakh (ex-showroom). With the addition of these new variants, the total Scorpio N variant count on offer has increased to 30.

Scorpio-N’s Z2 base variant features dual barrel headlamps, LED turn indicator, stacked LED tail lamp cluster and R17 steel alloy wheels. The interior of Z2 variants come with power steering with tilt function, engine start/stop button, 2nd row AC vents, USB port and power windows.

The SUV features full LED lighting, dual-zone AC, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in Alexa, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology with remote operation, 12-speaker Sony sound system, electric sunroof, wireless charging, and powered driver’s seat. Safety features include six airbags, ESC, hill-hold and descent control, front and rear disc brakes, front and rear parking cameras, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The SUV is powered by 203PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 132PS/175PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, with manual and automatic transmissions. Four-wheel-drive will only be available with the diesel variant and will be offered with both manual and automatic transmissions.