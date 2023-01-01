Meet the Millet Evangelist of India, Sharmila Oswal

For the past 20 years, Sharmila Oswal has worked with the millet mission in India. She has played a significant role in spreading the word about one of India’s core crops that is now well-known on the international scene.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations designated 2023 as the International Year of Millets earlier this month.

Sharmila, also known as India’s Millet Evangelist, decided to focus on water and agriculture in 1995. She was first-hand witness to the misery of farmers and their battles with drought and unpredictable weather because she was born in Kainad, a village close to Alibaug on the Konkan coast.

‘I also observed an increase in the number of farmer suicides in states like Maharashtra, particularly in the Vidarbha region. This made me want to be a catalyst or a facilitator for farmers in India so I could create training programs, for those who are downtrodden and aren’t aware of the various packages and special schemes launched by the government,’ she added.

As a chartered environmentalist and an agricultural activist, Sharmila, who has studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in water diplomacy, said that India’s journey of millets, right from Lal Bahadur Shastri’s Jai Jawan Jai Kisan and Kisan Dhara to UN’s 2023 IYM program has had a phenomenal transformation.