Rabat: Morocco has decided to impose a ban on people arriving from China, whatever their nationality. The ban on arrivals will come into force from January 3. The decision was taken to avert any new wave of coronavirus infections.

Earlier, several countries have imposed restrictions on travellers from China due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. Thousands of tourists visit Morocco from China every year.