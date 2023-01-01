Oil Marketing Companies hike Commercial LPG cylinder price by Rs 25

New Delhi: The Oil Marketing Companies on Sunday raised the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 25 with immediate effect on the first day of the New Year 2023.

With this, the price of commercial LPG cylinders will be Rs 1,769. However, there would be no change in the prices for domestic LPG. Earlier, in the month of October, the price of commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi was reduced by Rs 25.5.

OMCs increased the prices of domestic cylinder last time in July 6 2022. It was increased to Rs 153.5 cumulatively. Prices were hiked four times. OMCs first increased Rs 50 in March 2022, then it again hiked Rs 50 and Rs 3.50 in May month. Finally, it hiked the prices of domestic cylinder by Rs 50 in July last year.