Pragya Thakur, BJP MP, says ‘Can’t have such culture’

On the eve of the New Year, Pragya Singh Thakur, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, once more made a statement that sparked debate. She claimed at a gathering in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, that those who consume alcohol and dance on December 31 and whose days start in the afternoon the following day cannot experience novelty. Our culture cannot imitate western civilization, she continued.

Days after being detained for her alleged hate speech in Shivamogga, Karnataka, she made this remark. She suggested keeping weapons illegally while speaking about ‘love jihad’ at the South Region annual convention of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike.

‘Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp…Love jihad, they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing they do love jihad. Even if they love they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god,’ Thakur had added.

She was later charged with violating IPC sections 153A, 153B, 268, 295A, 298, 504 and 508 as a result of a complaint from a Congress leader.