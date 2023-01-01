President Murmu extends New Year greetings to people; Wishes 2023 bring new inspirations, goals

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu greeted people on the occasion of New Year and hoped that the year 2023 brings new inspirations, goals and achievements in the lives of people. The President asked people to resolve to rededicate themselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation.

‘Happy New Year to all! Greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and Indians living abroad. May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation’, the President’s Secretariat said.

Earlier on the eve of New Year 2023, the President sent her greetings to all fellow citizens. In a message, the President has said ‘On the occasion of New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and all Indians abroad. May the dawn of the New Year, imbued with fresh energy, bring new happiness, goals, inspirations and greater achievements in our lives. On this occasion, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation. I wish for the progress and prosperity of our glorious nation and the people in the year 2023’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended New Year greetings and hoped that it will be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. ‘Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health’, the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

With dazzling fireworks and electrifying music, cities across India welcomed the year 2023 with much pomp and show. From Delhi to Mumbai and Chennai to Kolkata, the mood on the December 31st night was like a merry-go-round. People across the country also thronged temples to offer prayers on the first day of the New Year.