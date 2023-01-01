Redmi launches K60 series smartphones: Specifications and price

Mumbai: Redmi launched new flagship lineup series named Redmi K60 series in China. The series include Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E. The smartphone brand has not revealed about about the global availability of these smartphones.

The8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Redmi K60 Pro is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 40,000) and it goes up to CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The price of Redmi K60 is between CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000) to CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 43,000). The Redmi K60E costs CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

Also Read; Wiko launches new 5G smartphone: Price and specifications

Redmi K60 Pro specifications: The dual-SIM 5G smartphone features a 6.67-inch 2K (1,440×3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate. The screen also offers HDR10+ support and has 1,400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with an Adreno GPU and Qualcomm AI Engine. The handset runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14. The device equips a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Redmi K60 specifications: The Redmi K60 borrows most of its specifications from the Pro model. This standard variant features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It comes with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging support.

Redmi K60E specifications: The Redmi K60E gets the same specifications as the Redmi K60 Pro. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It also gets a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup with OIS support and houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.