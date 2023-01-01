Redmi launches Redmi Band 2: Details

Mumbai: Redmi launched its new wearable named ‘Redmi Band 2’ in the Chinese market. The Redmi Band 2 is priced at CNY 159 (roughly Rs. 2,000). It is available in Midnight Black and Dream White colours.

The Redmi Band 2 gets a 1.47-inch TFT LCD screen with a 172×320 pixels resolution and 450 nits of peak brightness. It includes over 100 watch faces and users can also set album images as its wallpaper. It comes with over 30 sports modes and offers 5ATM water resistance, which may allow it to withstand swimming in shallow waters.

This fitness band features blood oxygen tracking, heart rate monitoring, women’s health feature and sleep monitoring. It packs a 210mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 14 days of backup. It is compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 or iOS 12 and above.