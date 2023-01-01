SGPC demands harsh punishment for those who assaulted Sikh youth in UP

Harjinder Singh Dhami, the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), strongly denounced the incident of disrespect of kes (unshorn hair) and kakars (articles of faith) of a Sikh youth in Champatpur village in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

He lamented the abuses being committed against the nation’s minority Sikh population. He claimed that the UP incident had gravely hurt Sikh sentiments and that the perpetrators should face harsh punishment. The head of the SGPC made an urgent plea to Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, to step in and direct the local government to take action against the offenders.

Additionally, he requested that the National Commission for Minorities make serious efforts to ensure that such cases are dealt with. Dhami claimed that the SGPC’s Sikh Mission in Uttarakhand, which is in charge of the case’s investigation, will submit a report of the incident. He declared that the Sikh organisation supported the victim’s family and would do everything possible to ensure that the accused would receive a severe punishment.