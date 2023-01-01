South Korea’s solid-propellant space launch vehicle test flight successful – ministry

South Korea conducted a successful test flight of a solid-propellant space launch vehicle on Friday, according to the country’s defence ministry.
Earlier in the day on Friday, South Korean media reported numerous sightings of an unidentified flying object over the country’s airspace.
South Korea’s second test launch of its domestically produced, liquid-engine Nuri rocket successfully placed several satellites in orbit in June, marking a significant step forward in the country’s space programme.
