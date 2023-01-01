Study says almost 50-70% of children ‘below 19’ are still susceptible to SARS-CoV-2

According to a recent study, the globe needs improved vaccines and immunisation campaigns since, in 2021, before the Omicron wave, 50 to 70% of children under the age of 19 were susceptible to SARS-Cov-2.

It said, ‘Findings indicate that, by the end of 2021 and before the Omicron wave, around 50-70 per cent of children globally were still susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection, clearly emphasising the need for more effective vaccines and better vaccination coverage among children and adolescents, particularly in developing countries and minority ethnic groups.’

Additionally, it found that estimates of the global seroprevalence ranged from 7.3% in the first wave to 37.6% in the fifth wave to 56.3% in the sixth wave.

When dividing the total number of children tested by the total number of children who tested positive for particular anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, the result is known as the seroprevalence.

The Western Pacific region had the lowest seroprevalence, between 0.01 and 1.01 percent, and South East Asia had the highest, ranging from 17.9 to 81.8%.

According to the report, experts investigated international and pre-printed scientific databases between December 2019 and July 10 of 2022 as part of a systematic review and meta-analysis.